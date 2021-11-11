Unfinished buildings at Evergrande’s Health Valley development on the outskirts of Nanjing. Photo: Bloomberg
Evergrande averts default as it pays overdue interest but faces deadline on another US$366 million before year-end
- World’s most indebted developer has avoided default with last-minute payments on overdue coupons, according to people familiar with the matter
- Evergrande has eye-popping US$308 billion in total liabilities
Topic | Evergrande crisis
