A man reads a newspaper with an advertisement heralding the merger between Gojek and Tokopedia into GoTo Group in May. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesia’s GoTo Group raises more than US$1.3 billion in pre-IPO funding round
- Abu Dhabi Investment Authority leads latest funding round, with more investors expected to join before final close
- GoTo created by the merger of Gojek and Tokopedia this year
Topic | Banking & finance
