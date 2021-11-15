All motorists using the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge need to purchase three insurance policies covering third-party liabilities for accidents in Hong Kong, Macau and the mainland, as of now. Photo: Winson Wong All motorists using the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge need to purchase three insurance policies covering third-party liabilities for accidents in Hong Kong, Macau and the mainland, as of now. Photo: Winson Wong
All motorists using the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge need to purchase three insurance policies covering third-party liabilities for accidents in Hong Kong, Macau and the mainland, as of now. Photo: Winson Wong
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hongkongers driving to Greater Bay Area cities to soon need only one insurance policy

  • One policy a ‘great example of how insurance can remove frictional costs and stimulate economic activity’, says chairman of local insurers’ industry body
  • HKFI’s Moncreiffe also wants to see investment-linked insurance policies being sold under the Wealth Management Connect

Topic |   Banking & finance
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 8:30am, 15 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
All motorists using the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge need to purchase three insurance policies covering third-party liabilities for accidents in Hong Kong, Macau and the mainland, as of now. Photo: Winson Wong All motorists using the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge need to purchase three insurance policies covering third-party liabilities for accidents in Hong Kong, Macau and the mainland, as of now. Photo: Winson Wong
All motorists using the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge need to purchase three insurance policies covering third-party liabilities for accidents in Hong Kong, Macau and the mainland, as of now. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE