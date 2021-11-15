Further reforms are needed if Hong Kong is to attract more health care and bio companies looking to raise funds, according to the study. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong needs further reforms to attract more biotech, health care firms to raise funds, says government advisory
- The Financial Services Development Council recommends reforms that include allowing special purpose acquisitions companies (SPACs) to list their shares here
- Hong Kong has already become the largest biotech fundraising hub in Asia, and the second largest worldwide, thanks to market reforms in 2018
Topic | Banking & finance
Further reforms are needed if Hong Kong is to attract more health care and bio companies looking to raise funds, according to the study. Photo: Shutterstock