An Evergrande housing complex in Beijing. The company, China’s biggest developer, has bought itself more time by making last minute payments after a series of asset sales. Photo: AFP
An Evergrande housing complex in Beijing. The company, China’s biggest developer, has bought itself more time by making last minute payments after a series of asset sales. Photo: AFP
Business /  Banking & Finance

Chinese corporate bond defaults likely to continue to increase in 2022, Moody’s says

  • Offshore corporate bond defaults rose 28 per cent in first three quarters of 2021
  • Property developers, such as China Evergrande Group and Kaisa Group, have faced liquidity crunches in recent months

Topic |   Banking & finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 4:01pm, 17 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An Evergrande housing complex in Beijing. The company, China’s biggest developer, has bought itself more time by making last minute payments after a series of asset sales. Photo: AFP
An Evergrande housing complex in Beijing. The company, China’s biggest developer, has bought itself more time by making last minute payments after a series of asset sales. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE