A survey of 385 family offices around the world showed a greater appetite in Asia for investing in new asset classes like cryptocurrency. Photo: Shutterstock
Asia-Pacific families grow wealth faster on back of riskier assets like cryptocurrencies, report says
- More than 90 per cent of family offices in the region plan to increase or maintain existing private equity investments next year
- The survey of 385 family offices globally shows a greater appetite in Asia for new asset classes like cryptocurrencies
Topic | Banking & finance
