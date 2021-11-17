A survey of 385 family offices around the world showed a greater appetite in Asia for investing in new asset classes like cryptocurrency. Photo: Shutterstock
Asia-Pacific families grow wealth faster on back of riskier assets like cryptocurrencies, report says

  • More than 90 per cent of family offices in the region plan to increase or maintain existing private equity investments next year
  • The survey of 385 family offices globally shows a greater appetite in Asia for new asset classes like cryptocurrencies

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 5:30pm, 17 Nov, 2021

