The Evergrande Group headquarters is seen near other skyscrapers and construction sites in Shenzhen, southern Guangdong province on September 24, 2021. Photo: AP
China Evergrande raises US$273 million with exit from HengTen as creditors await payments on local and offshore debt
- Embattled property developer faces more deadlines next week on overdue interest for domestic and offshore debt
- Evergrande is seeking to avoid a collapse under more than US$300 billion of liabilities while founder Hui Ka-yan injects cash from own pocket
