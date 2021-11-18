Hong Kong has raised US$3 billion in its third green bond offering since 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong sells US$3 billion of green bonds, pricing its first euro tranche to sharpen city’s edge as centre for sustainable finance
- The green bond offering comprised a US$1 billion 10-year tranche, a €1.25 billion (US$1.42 billion) 5-year tranche, and a €500 million 20-year tranche
- The entire offering of eurobonds and dollar-denominated debt was triple the size of the first US$1 billion green bond sold in 2019
