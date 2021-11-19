Anime characters on Bilibili’s application on a smartphone in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Bilibili plans to raise up to US$1.6 billion through convertible note sale, using funds to enrich content and pay debt
- Video-streaming and mobile gaming company to sell notes set to mature in December 2026
- Bilibili plans to use proceeds to enrich content offering, for research and development
Topic | Banking & finance
