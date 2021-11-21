Kelvin Wong Tin-yau, the FRC’s chairman. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s audit watchdog to start announcing investigations of ‘high public interest’, chairman says

  • If we investigate a case that involves high public interest, then we should announce the investigation once we start the process, says FRC chairman
  • The watchdog is investigating the financial reports and auditors of China Evergrande Group, Next Digital and Convoy Global Holdings

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 10:00am, 21 Nov, 2021

