The headquarters of the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) in North Point, on 26 August 2016. Photo: Felix Wong.
Hong Kong charges ex-legislator Chim Pui-chung, his son and a businesswoman for fraud and money laundering
- Chim Pui-chung, his son Ricky Chim Kim-lun and the businesswoman Wong Poe-lai were charged with conspiring to commit fraud, ICAC said
- The Chims were released on HK$2 million bail each, while Wong’s bail was set at HK$200,000
