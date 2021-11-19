The headquarters of the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) in North Point, on 26 August 2016. Photo: Felix Wong.
The headquarters of the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) in North Point, on 26 August 2016. Photo: Felix Wong.
ICAC
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong charges ex-legislator Chim Pui-chung, his son and a businesswoman for fraud and money laundering

  • Chim Pui-chung, his son Ricky Chim Kim-lun and the businesswoman Wong Poe-lai were charged with conspiring to commit fraud, ICAC said
  • The Chims were released on HK$2 million bail each, while Wong’s bail was set at HK$200,000

Topic |   ICAC
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu and Brian Wong

Updated: 6:54pm, 19 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The headquarters of the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) in North Point, on 26 August 2016. Photo: Felix Wong.
The headquarters of the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) in North Point, on 26 August 2016. Photo: Felix Wong.
READ FULL ARTICLE