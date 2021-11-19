JD.com’s headquarters in Beijing, China. The e-commerce giant will be added to the Hang Seng Index, the main barometre of Hong Kong’s stock market, starting December 6. Photo: Reuters
JD.com’s headquarters in Beijing, China. The e-commerce giant will be added to the Hang Seng Index, the main barometre of Hong Kong’s stock market, starting December 6. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Banking & Finance

JD.com, NetEase added to Hang Seng Index as China Evergrande removed from the China Enterprise Index

  • The other two additions include China Resources Beer and ENN Energy Holding
  • The number of constituent stocks in the Hang Seng Index will increase to 64 starting December 6

Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 10:02pm, 19 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
JD.com’s headquarters in Beijing, China. The e-commerce giant will be added to the Hang Seng Index, the main barometre of Hong Kong’s stock market, starting December 6. Photo: Reuters
JD.com’s headquarters in Beijing, China. The e-commerce giant will be added to the Hang Seng Index, the main barometre of Hong Kong’s stock market, starting December 6. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE