Hong Kong’s Mandatory Pension Fund scheme covers 4.5 million employees in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s Mandatory Pension Fund scheme covers 4.5 million employees in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong pension scheme going digital will save members US$5 billion in fees over 10 years

  • Hong Kong’s lawmakers last month approved legislation for the city to establish an online centralised platform called eMPF
  • The digital platform will cut down the use of paper and save costs for the scheme’s 4.5 million members

Topic |   Banking & finance
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 9:30am, 22 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s Mandatory Pension Fund scheme covers 4.5 million employees in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s Mandatory Pension Fund scheme covers 4.5 million employees in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE