Hong Kong’s Mandatory Pension Fund scheme covers 4.5 million employees in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong pension scheme going digital will save members US$5 billion in fees over 10 years
- Hong Kong’s lawmakers last month approved legislation for the city to establish an online centralised platform called eMPF
- The digital platform will cut down the use of paper and save costs for the scheme’s 4.5 million members
Topic | Banking & finance
