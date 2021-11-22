JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon became the first Wall Street boss to visit Hong Kong since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
JPMorgan to reimburse Hong Kong staff up to US$5,000 for quarantine stay
- US bank to provide quarantine reimbursement for a single trip for Hong Kong staff to visit loved ones between December 1 and next November
- New programme comes a week after JPMorgan boss skipped quarantine for visit to the city
Topic | Banking & finance
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon became the first Wall Street boss to visit Hong Kong since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg