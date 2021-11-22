A Hengchi 1 electric vehicle on display at Auto Shanghai 2021. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
A Hengchi 1 electric vehicle on display at Auto Shanghai 2021. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Evergrande Auto shares decline as investors doubt latest US$347 million share sales is enough to get Hengchi EVs on the road

  • At HK$3 apiece, the new shares are priced at a discount of about 15 per cent to their closing price on Friday
  • It is the second shares sales by the carmaker in two weeks, as the debt-stricken developer strives to make electric vehicles its main business

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 1:02pm, 22 Nov, 2021

