NetEase, one of China’s largest internet companies and games publishers, owns 62.5 per cent of Cloud Village. Photo: Visual China Group via Getty Images
NetEase’s music streaming unit, Cloud Village, targets US$453 million as it revives Hong Kong IPO shelved amid tech crackdown
- The music streaming subsidiary of NetEase is selling shares at HK$190 (US$24.38) to HK$220 apiece
- Cornerstone investors NetEase, Sony Music and Orbis Investments have committed to buying a combined US$350 million of the shares
