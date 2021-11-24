Inbound travellers arriving at Hong Kong International Airport are directed to a queue to be transported to quarantine hotels in the city. Photo: Dickson Lee
Inbound travellers arriving at Hong Kong International Airport are directed to a queue to be transported to quarantine hotels in the city. Photo: Dickson Lee
Business /  Banking & Finance

Morgan Stanley to reimburse Hong Kong staff up to US$5,100 for quarantine stays

  • American bank is the latest to try to ease the burden on its staff of the city’s restrictive quarantine policies
  • Fully vaccinated travellers returning to the city face up to 21 days in hotel quarantine

Topic |   Banking & finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 7:26pm, 24 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Inbound travellers arriving at Hong Kong International Airport are directed to a queue to be transported to quarantine hotels in the city. Photo: Dickson Lee
Inbound travellers arriving at Hong Kong International Airport are directed to a queue to be transported to quarantine hotels in the city. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE