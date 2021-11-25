Ashley Alder, CEO of Securities and Futures Commission, has defended the Hong Kong government’s quarantine policy. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
SFC boss does not see strict quarantine rules hurting Hong Kong’s status as an international financial centre

  • ‘There will be no long-term impact on Hong Kong as international financial centre,’ says SFC CEO Ashley Alder
  • Alder, who is currently undergoing a 21-day quarantine after returning from the COP26 summit in Glasgow, says his experience with the hotel isolation has been fine

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 7:31pm, 25 Nov, 2021

