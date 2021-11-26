Hong Kong can play a major role as a leading financial hub to promote the use of the yuan, according to a pro-Beijing think tank. Photo: Getty Images
Hong Kong can play a major role as a leading financial hub to promote the use of the yuan, according to a pro-Beijing think tank. Photo: Getty Images
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong must capitalise on global financial trends to maintain hub status, pro-Beijing think tank says

  • Hong Kong should use its edge to position itself as an offshore yuan centre, an ESG investment hub and a digital-asset trading centre, says One Country Two Systems Research Institute report
  • Mainland China has high hopes for the development of Hong Kong’s financial industry, says the think tank’s chairman Peter Lee

Topic |   Business of climate change
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 7:30am, 26 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong can play a major role as a leading financial hub to promote the use of the yuan, according to a pro-Beijing think tank. Photo: Getty Images
Hong Kong can play a major role as a leading financial hub to promote the use of the yuan, according to a pro-Beijing think tank. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE