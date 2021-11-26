A giant screen displays stock exchange data in Shanghai. Bullish fund managers are once again loading up on selective stocks of Chinese companies. Photo: EPA-EFE
From Bridgewater to Templeton, money managers warm up to unloved Chinese tech stocks
- Hedge fund Bridgewater Associates topped up its China bets last quarter, while T. Rowe Price, PineBridge and Templeton strike a common bullish chord
- MSCI China Index has lost 30 per cent or US$14 trillion in market value from this year’s peak in mid-February
Topic | China stock market
