A very rare first edition ‘Yamazaki’ 50-year-old bottle of Suntory whisky is displayed during the 2018 Bonham’s auction. Photo: EPA-EFE
A very rare first edition ‘Yamazaki’ 50-year-old bottle of Suntory whisky is displayed during the 2018 Bonham’s auction. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  Banking & Finance

Rare Whisky mulls auction hub for market-beating spirits investments as Hong Kong buyers drive regional sales

  • Specialist investment firm Rare Whisky is mulling an auction hub in the region as Hong Kong buyers seen driving more sales
  • Through using blockchain, a £1 million cask of Scotch whisky can be authenticated, and tokenised into fractions of US$500 each to widen the pool of investors

Topic |   Banking & finance
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 7:15pm, 28 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A very rare first edition ‘Yamazaki’ 50-year-old bottle of Suntory whisky is displayed during the 2018 Bonham’s auction. Photo: EPA-EFE
A very rare first edition ‘Yamazaki’ 50-year-old bottle of Suntory whisky is displayed during the 2018 Bonham’s auction. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE