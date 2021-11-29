Weibo generates revenues primarily from customers who buy advertising and marketing services. Photo: Shutterstock
Weibo, NetEase’s Cloud Village set to raise nearly US$1 billion between them in Hong Kong IPOs
- Weibo, the ‘Twitter of China’, kicks off its Hong Kong offering as it seeks to raise up to US$547.3 million
- NetEase’s music streaming unit prices its Hong Kong IPO at midpoint of marketed range, raising US$421 million
Topic | IPO
