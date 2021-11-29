The Hong Kong-listed stocks of Macau gaming operators fell on Monday on renewed fears of a regulatory crackdown by Beijing. Photo: AFP
Business /  Banking & Finance

Macau casino stocks lose almost US$5 billion in sell-off as China’s gambling crackdown snares junket boss

  • Alvin Chau, head of Macau casino junket operator Suncity Group, arrested along with 10 others as authorities investigate a cross-border gambling syndicate
  • An index tracking major casino concessionaires tumbled 7.6 per cent, erasing US$4.8 billion of market value or about one-third of the September rout

Enoch Yiu in Hong Kongand Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 4:54pm, 29 Nov, 2021

