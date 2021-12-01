A staff member checks arriving passengers’ health documents at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Citadel joins JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Goldman to reimburse Hong Kong staff for hotel quarantine stays
- US financial firm is the latest company to offer to ease the burden on its staff for quarantine stays as the city maintains a restrictive zero-Covid policy
- Fully vaccinated travellers returning to the city face 21 days in hotel quarantine
