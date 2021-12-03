The construction site of an office building owned by Aoyuan Group in the Kwai Chung district of Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Debt-laden developer China Aoyuan tumbles after failing to meet US$651 million of payment demands triggered by ratings downgrades
- The cash-strapped developer said there is ‘no guarantee it will be able to meet its other financial obligations’
- The non-payments may trigger other creditors to request accelerated debt repayment, as permitted under agreements entered into by the company
Topic | China property
