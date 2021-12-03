The construction site of an office building owned by Aoyuan Group in the Kwai Chung district of Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
The construction site of an office building owned by Aoyuan Group in the Kwai Chung district of Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Debt-laden developer China Aoyuan tumbles after failing to meet US$651 million of payment demands triggered by ratings downgrades

  • The cash-strapped developer said there is ‘no guarantee it will be able to meet its other financial obligations’
  • The non-payments may trigger other creditors to request accelerated debt repayment, as permitted under agreements entered into by the company

Eric Ng

Updated: 9:37am, 3 Dec, 2021

