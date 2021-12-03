Weibo says it had 566 million monthly active users and 246 million average daily active users as of June. Photo: Shutterstock
Weibo set to raise US$193 million from Hong Kong offer, much lower than the US$547 million it had hoped for

  • China’s Twitter will start trading next Wednesday on Hong Kong’s main board under the stock code ‘9898’
  • The popular microblogging platform’s secondary listing comes as Chinese companies flock to list closer to home amid increasing scrutiny by US regulators

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 1:24pm, 3 Dec, 2021

