Richard Lum Chor-wah (centre) leaves the Tsuen Wan Law Courts Building following the not guilty verdict on Friday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Former HKEX executive and consultant acquitted of corruption charges
- Judge Gary Lam rules that consultant Richard Lum and former stock exchange executive Eugene Yeoh are not guilty of charges levelled against them
- ICAC brought corruption charges against Lum for paying US$1.18 million in bribes to Yeoh to approve 12 listings between 2015 and 2019
