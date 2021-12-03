Richard Lum Chor-wah (centre) leaves the Tsuen Wan Law Courts Building following the not guilty verdict on Friday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Richard Lum Chor-wah (centre) leaves the Tsuen Wan Law Courts Building following the not guilty verdict on Friday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
HKEX
Business /  Banking & Finance

Former HKEX executive and consultant acquitted of corruption charges

  • Judge Gary Lam rules that consultant Richard Lum and former stock exchange executive Eugene Yeoh are not guilty of charges levelled against them
  • ICAC brought corruption charges against Lum for paying US$1.18 million in bribes to Yeoh to approve 12 listings between 2015 and 2019

Topic |   HKEX
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 5:46pm, 3 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Richard Lum Chor-wah (centre) leaves the Tsuen Wan Law Courts Building following the not guilty verdict on Friday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Richard Lum Chor-wah (centre) leaves the Tsuen Wan Law Courts Building following the not guilty verdict on Friday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE