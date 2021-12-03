Electronic billboards display stock transactions on Exchange Square, the building housing the bourse, in Hong Kong, China, 30 November 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
China Tourism Duty Free postpones Hong Kong listing amid sluggish capital market conditions
- China Tourism blames Covid-19 economic shocks and sluggish capital market conditions for IPO suspension
- Scratching of multibillion dollar deal comes as Hong Kong stocks slump on news that Didi is delisting from the US amid regulatory probe
Topic | IPO
Electronic billboards display stock transactions on Exchange Square, the building housing the bourse, in Hong Kong, China, 30 November 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE