From Tesla to Nvidia, Wall Street’s favourites keep tumbling
- Tesla, Netflix, Nvidia and Facebook-owner Meta Platforms have all lost over 10 per cent in the past few weeks
- That wiped several hundreds of billions from their market values, with Meta alone losing some US$224 billion since its shares hit a September record
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 3, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid