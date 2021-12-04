Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 3, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Stocks
From Tesla to Nvidia, Wall Street’s favourites keep tumbling

  • Tesla, Netflix, Nvidia and Facebook-owner Meta Platforms have all lost over 10 per cent in the past few weeks
  • That wiped several hundreds of billions from their market values, with Meta alone losing some US$224 billion since its shares hit a September record

Bloomberg
Updated: 1:00pm, 4 Dec, 2021

