Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on December 02, 2021. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on December 02, 2021. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Bitcoin
Business /  Banking & Finance

Bitcoin and other tokens plunge as worldwide capital market jitters spill over to cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin plunged to as low as US$42,296 before paring some of the tumble, trading recently at about US$47,600
  • Ether fell by as much as 17.4 per cent before trimming the retreat to about 10 per cent

Topic |   Bitcoin
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 4:01pm, 4 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on December 02, 2021. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on December 02, 2021. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE