Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on December 02, 2021. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Bitcoin and other tokens plunge as worldwide capital market jitters spill over to cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin plunged to as low as US$42,296 before paring some of the tumble, trading recently at about US$47,600
- Ether fell by as much as 17.4 per cent before trimming the retreat to about 10 per cent
