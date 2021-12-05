Alvin Kwock Yin-lun, co-founder of online insurer OneDegree. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong digital insurers such as OneDegree, Bowtie Life expand offering to tap tech-savvy clients, but yet to challenge traditional firms
- Weight of virtual insurers is still extremely low, in terms of premium and claims, compared to traditional insurers, analyst says
- OneDegree has ambitions of becoming a top three general insurer, digital firm says
Topic | Banking & finance
Alvin Kwock Yin-lun, co-founder of online insurer OneDegree. Photo: Handout