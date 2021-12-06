A view of Beijing’s central business district on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg.
Repeat Chinese defaulter Sunshine 100 misses payment on US$179 million of debt and interest
- Sunshine 100 said it wouldn’t be able to repay the US$170 million of principal and more than US$8.9 million of interest on its 10.5 per cent senior notes due 2021
- The company said in August that it wasn’t able to repay the principal, premium and accrued interest of its 2021 bonds
Topic | Dealing with debt
