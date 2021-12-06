Xu Li, CEO of SenseTime, showcases its facial recognition system at its Beijing showroom in this file picture from 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
SenseTime shrinks Hong Kong IPO size by 62 per cent to US$768 million as Chinese tech sell-off undermines valuation
- China’s largest artificial intelligence company to kick off stock offering in Hong Kong on Tuesday amid tech sector wobble
- SenseTime will raise as much as US$768 million at top-end of the IPO price range, versus previously targeted US$2 billion in proceeds
Topic | IPO
