A clothing store amid the ease of COVID-19 restrictions in Bogor, Indonesia, 11 October 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
WeLab-led group raises US$236 million to buy Indonesian bank for foray into digital banking
- The transaction marks WeLab’s expansion into its second digital banking operation in Asia, after introducing Hong Kong-based WeLab Bank in 2020
- As much as 77 per cent of Indonesia’s population of 270 million people are underserved by banks
Topic | Banking & finance
