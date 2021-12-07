A clothing store amid the ease of COVID-19 restrictions in Bogor, Indonesia, 11 October 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
WeLab-led group raises US$236 million to buy Indonesian bank for foray into digital banking

  • The transaction marks WeLab’s expansion into its second digital banking operation in Asia, after introducing Hong Kong-based WeLab Bank in 2020
  • As much as 77 per cent of Indonesia’s population of 270 million people are underserved by banks

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 8:00am, 7 Dec, 2021

