The HNA Plaza housing its operations in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
HNA Group divests aviation unit to strategic investor in business break-up as bankruptcy reorganisation progresses

  • The handover of aviation unit to strategic investor Liaoning Fangda forms part of HNA’s break-up under its bankruptcy reorganisation
  • Founder Chen Feng and CEO Adam Tan were arrested by Chinese police in September for undisclosed ‘suspected crimes’

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 3:42pm, 8 Dec, 2021

