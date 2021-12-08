The HNA Plaza housing its operations in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
HNA Group divests aviation unit to strategic investor in business break-up as bankruptcy reorganisation progresses
- The handover of aviation unit to strategic investor Liaoning Fangda forms part of HNA’s break-up under its bankruptcy reorganisation
- Founder Chen Feng and CEO Adam Tan were arrested by Chinese police in September for undisclosed ‘suspected crimes’
Topic | Dealing with debt
The HNA Plaza housing its operations in Beijing. Photo: Reuters