Tugboats nudging a 300,000-ton very large crude carrier (VLCC) to a shipyard on the Yangtze River for retrofitting in Qidong city in eastern China’s Jiangsu province on March 16, 2020. Photo: Chinatopix via AP.
Oil ETFs are on a roll as energy crunch helps exchange traded funds outshine all other investments
- Mirae’s Global X S&P Crude Oil Futures ETF returned investors 48.6 per cent this year while the Samsung S&P GSCI Crude Oil Futures ETF returned 52 per cent
- The two oil funds were the top performers out of 100 funds traded in Hong Kong, according to Morningstar
