People wearing protective masks stand in front of the Exchange Square complex in Central, Hong Kong in March 2020. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong’s IPO ranking set to slip as Nasdaq, New York and Shanghai claim top spots in 2021, KPMG reports
- IPO proceeds seen shrinking 23 per cent this year to HK$356 billion (US$39 billion), the first decline since 2017, KPMG says
- Recovery in 2022 should take hold in the third quarter as foreign-traded VIE-structured Chinese tech companies seek new home in Hong Kong
Topic | IPO
