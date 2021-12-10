A street in Shanghai. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission says it will collect public opinion on the rule change for a month. Photo: EPA-EFE
A street in Shanghai. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission says it will collect public opinion on the rule change for a month. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  Banking & Finance

China to scrap foreign ownership cap for firms managing US$2.9 trillion in insurers’ assets

  • Draft rules pave the way for foreign investors to raise their stakes in insurance asset management companies to 100 per cent and assume control
  • Announcement seen as signalling China’s commitment to removing foreign ownership limits

Topic |   Banking & finance
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 5:20pm, 10 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A street in Shanghai. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission says it will collect public opinion on the rule change for a month. Photo: EPA-EFE
A street in Shanghai. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission says it will collect public opinion on the rule change for a month. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE