A new code of conduct for banks introduced on Friday makes sure Hong Kong’s elderly can easily access banking services. Photo: Winson Wong
New rules ensure Hong Kong banks make services easily accessible for the elderly in digital age
- Over the next six months, all banks and deposit-taking companies have to make sure they can serve customers who cannot or do not want to use online services
- The new code of conduct was announced by the Hong Kong Association of Banks and the DTC Association, after 12 months of consultation with the HKMA
