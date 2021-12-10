China Evergrande Group chairman Hui Ka Yan pictured in March 2017. Photo: Reuters
Evergrande chairman Hui Ka-yan forced to sell pledged shares in embattled developer
- Hui Ka-yan’s stake in Evergrande has fallen to 59.78 per cent from 61.88 per cent following the forced share sale
- While no transaction value was provided, the shares were worth HK$498 million (US$64 million), according to Bloomberg
Topic | China Evergrande Group
China Evergrande Group chairman Hui Ka Yan pictured in March 2017. Photo: Reuters