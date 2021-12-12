Since the first SLB was issued in 2019, issuance had reached US$8.2 billion globally last year. It has now ballooned over 11 times to US$92.9 billion. Photo: Shutterstock
Since the first SLB was issued in 2019, issuance had reached US$8.2 billion globally last year. It has now ballooned over 11 times to US$92.9 billion. Photo: Shutterstock
Green bonds
Business /  Banking & Finance

Green finance: Sustainability-linked bonds boom as investors demand companies commit to fighting climate change

  • Borrowers have to set performance targets that carry a penalty in the form of a higher coupon or interest rate if they are not met
  • Financial products linked to sustainability are the true test of a company’s green ambitions, says UBS

Topic |   Green bonds
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 1:45pm, 12 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Since the first SLB was issued in 2019, issuance had reached US$8.2 billion globally last year. It has now ballooned over 11 times to US$92.9 billion. Photo: Shutterstock
Since the first SLB was issued in 2019, issuance had reached US$8.2 billion globally last year. It has now ballooned over 11 times to US$92.9 billion. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE