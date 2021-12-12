Gemini cryptocurrency exchange logo seen on a Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. Gemini said traditional financial regulations are not equipped to protect investors in decentralised finance, so new rules are needed. Photo: Shutterstock
Gemini cryptocurrency exchange logo seen on a Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. Gemini said traditional financial regulations are not equipped to protect investors in decentralised finance, so new rules are needed. Photo: Shutterstock
Crypto exchange Gemini says DeFi lending risks require new rules to protect investors

  • The cryptocurrency exchange said traditional rules are not equipped to protect investors in the fast-growing, US$247 billion decentralised finance industry
  • Blockchain-based DeFi is difficult to regulate because it is constantly transforming to stay ahead of regulators, says head of Hong Kong’s securities watchdog

Georgina Lee
Updated: 4:51pm, 12 Dec, 2021

