Crypto exchange Gemini says DeFi lending risks require new rules to protect investors
- The cryptocurrency exchange said traditional rules are not equipped to protect investors in the fast-growing, US$247 billion decentralised finance industry
- Blockchain-based DeFi is difficult to regulate because it is constantly transforming to stay ahead of regulators, says head of Hong Kong’s securities watchdog
