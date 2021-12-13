Floods brought devastation to Weihui in central China’s Henan province in July. Photo: Simon Song
Hong Kong’s green finance credentials can help plug Asia’s US$25 billion gap in funding for climate change resilience, says Fitch
- Ten of 15 nations identified by Fitch as having the highest physical exposure to floods and storms are in Asia
- Green bonds can be used to raise funds for ‘adaptation’ projects that bolster resilience against the effects of climate change
Floods brought devastation to Weihui in central China’s Henan province in July. Photo: Simon Song