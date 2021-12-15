Researchers work inside a laboratory at BeiGene’s research and development centre in China. Photo: Bloomberg
Researchers work inside a laboratory at BeiGene’s research and development centre in China. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

BeiGene’s Shanghai stock debut flops as excessive premium, running losses keep investors at bay

  • Stock plunged as much as 19 per cent in morning trading on Wednesday after its US$3.4 billion onshore stock offering
  • Stock still trades at 25 per cent premium over its Hong Kong-listed securities, versus the market average of 39 per cent in 2021

Topic |   China stock market
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 2:11pm, 15 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Researchers work inside a laboratory at BeiGene’s research and development centre in China. Photo: Bloomberg
Researchers work inside a laboratory at BeiGene’s research and development centre in China. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE