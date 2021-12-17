Buildings shrouded in smog during a heavily polluted day in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Postal Savings Bank’s US$47 million ‘green loan’ to Shanxi coal producer draws scepticism of environmental think tanks
- Postal Savings Bank of China’s US$47 million ‘sustainability linked loan’ to Shanxi miner boasts of ‘green extraction of black coal’
- But without any goals to reduce the environmental impact, climate think tanks worry that it defeats the objective of Beijing’s carbon reduction ambitions
Topic | China’s carbon neutral goal
Buildings shrouded in smog during a heavily polluted day in Beijing. Photo: Reuters