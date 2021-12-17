KE Holdings, which is also known as Beike Zhaofang, is China’s largest online property agency. Photo: 163.com
KE Holdings, which is also known as Beike Zhaofang, is China’s largest online property agency. Photo: 163.com
Tencent, SoftBank-backed online property agency Beike refutes Muddy Waters’ ‘significant’ fraud claim

  • ‘Similar to Luckin Coffee, this is a real business with significant amounts of fraud,’ US short-seller says
  • KE Holdings says it will debunk and reply to Muddy Waters’ claims one by one within 24 hours

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 12:22pm, 17 Dec, 2021

