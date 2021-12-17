Commercial buildings in the central business district are reflected on a pond in Singapore, on June 3, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Business / Banking & Finance

Singapore’s US$744 billion sovereign wealth fund GIC is considering investments in Chinese property assets

  • GIC recently struck deals in commercial areas like logistics, and is confident that the Chinese government can contain the fallout from the property crackdown
  • GIC’s equity holdings included China Vanke, the nation’s second-biggest developer, according to Bloomberg data as of September

Mergers & Acquisitions
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:46pm, 17 Dec, 2021

