Commercial buildings in the central business district are reflected on a pond in Singapore, on June 3, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore’s US$744 billion sovereign wealth fund GIC is considering investments in Chinese property assets
- GIC recently struck deals in commercial areas like logistics, and is confident that the Chinese government can contain the fallout from the property crackdown
- GIC’s equity holdings included China Vanke, the nation’s second-biggest developer, according to Bloomberg data as of September
Topic | Mergers & Acquisitions
Commercial buildings in the central business district are reflected on a pond in Singapore, on June 3, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg