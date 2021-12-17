The signage of the Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Limited (HKEX) at the Exchange Square complex in Hong Kong’s Central district on 28 April 2021. Photo: Sam Tsang.
Hong Kong approves SPAC listings, clearing the way for blank cheque companies to raise capital through initial public offerings
- SPACs raised nearly US$81 billion last year and US$139 billion this year as of October, according to Refinitiv data
- A majority of SPACs are listed in the US, but Britain, Malaysia and Singapore have introduced rule changes to compete for such listings
Topic | IPO
