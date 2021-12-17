HSBC has been penalised for anti-money-laundering lapses in the UK. Photo: Sam Tsang
HSBC fined US$64 million by UK regulator for anti-money-laundering lapses
- The Financial Conduct Authority said three key parts of HSBC’s automatic monitoring system had serious weakness over an eight-year period until March 2018
- HSBC’s London-traded shares fell 0.5 per cent to 446.10 pence after the UK watchdog’s announcement
