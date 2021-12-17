SenseTime’s logo is seen at the AI start-up’s office in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Investors keep faith in SenseTime as Chinese AI start-up gets about US$500 million in cornerstone investment, say sources

  • Nine investors took part in the fundraising, with Mixed-Ownership Reform Fund pledging US$200 million, sources said
  • SenseTime plans to revive its Hong Kong IPO as soon as Monday after it hit a speed bump last week

Bloomberg
Updated: 6:49pm, 17 Dec, 2021

